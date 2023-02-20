Communities across New England and the Liverpool Plains are being promised improved emergency response to storms and floods in the region as the NSW State Emergency Service (SES) establishes a new zone of operations.
Covering the North West part of the state, the zone will become active once the SES fills a "critical mass" of the 40 new staffing roles created to manage it in Tamworth, SES Deputy Commissioner Daniel Austin said.
"It's a greater level of support to our amazing volunteers that provide that service on the ground 24/7 right across this part of the world," Mr Austin said.
These 40 new full-time SES staffers will be a mix of paid roles and volunteers, operating out of a new headquarters to be constructed in Tamworth.
"There are more staff, more on-call to support the volunteers and to be closer to those communities," Mr Austin said.
The new HQ will be equipped to handle incidents which could have statewide impacts.
The new zone will receive a share of $43 million split among four SES zones across the North and West parts of the state, some of which will be spent building the new HQ.
Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson said council is working with the SES to set up its new HQ.
"Those discussions with Tamworth Regional Council are ongoing in relation to the [HQ's] location and what it looks like," Mr Anderson said.
Mr Anderson also said employing more SES staff in regional NSW will better support frontline volunteers.
"Forty new positions will be created here in Tamworth, which is a significant number to back up the hardworking volunteers of the SES through fire, through flood, through car accidents, through emergencies, and where we're running away from emergency situations, our SES services are running in," Mr Anderson said.
Minister for Emergency Services Steph Cooke said the $43 million is part of an "unprecedented investment in people, facilities, vehicles, and resources" the SES needs to save lives.
"Up until now there has been very limited resourcing to support these communities and to support the volunteers who belong to units going out trying to help people and support their communities," Ms Cooke said.
The North Western SES zone will be led by Chief Superintendent Tammy Sheply, a navy veteran of 18 years.
She will be in charge of coordinating SES operations across the region from a temporary headquarters in Tamworth Airport until the permanent incident control centre is built.
Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
