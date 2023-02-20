The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

NSW SES establishes new North West zone based in Tamworth creating 40 new jobs

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated February 20 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deputy Mayor Mark Rodda, Tamworth Director of Growth and Prosperity Jacqueline O'Neill, Minister for Emergency Services Steph Cooke, Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson, Deputy Commissioner Daniel Austin and Chief Superintendent Tammy Shepley. Picture by Peter Hardin

Communities across New England and the Liverpool Plains are being promised improved emergency response to storms and floods in the region as the NSW State Emergency Service (SES) establishes a new zone of operations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. Wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could! Drop me a line at jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.