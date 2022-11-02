THE State Emergency Service (SES) has again warned drivers to steer clear of dangerous floodwaters after more than a dozen people were rescued in the Tamworth region over the last 48 hours.
The majority of flood rescues happened in the Nundle and Quirindi areas on Tuesday, NSW SES western zone public information officer Kellie Arnall told the Leader.
"The impacted areas have been evenly spread, but more specifically around flash flooding areas in Nundle and Quirindi is where the majority of flood rescues occurred," she said.
"The SES attended 13 flood rescues in total over the past two days in the Tamworth LGA, including support for emergency partners.
"There's been a lot of areas that ambulance can't access because the track in and out is muddy, so we support them with a four-wheel-drive to take them in out."
SES crews have been run off their feet attending 275 calls for help in the Tamworth and Gunnedah shires over the last 48 hours.
"The majority of the these were sandbagging or providing flood intel and general storm jobs such as trees over the road," Ms Arnall said.
"One street in the Tamworth LGA was door-knocked at around 11pm on Tuesday which was being closely monitored by the unit on the ground. Up to 20 houses were door-knocked, but no evacuation orders were put in place."
The Peel River peaked at Tamworth overnight on Tuesday and is expected to continue to recede throughout Wednesday.
Emergency services our now preparing for a busy 24-hours in Gunnedah, which could exceed the major flood level overnight on Wednesday.
Ms Arnall said SES crews in Gunnedah used the weekend to rest and rejuvenate in preparation for what's to come.
"Yesterday evening and last night we did have crews on the ground and inter-state and inter-agency crews door-knocking on the ground in Gunnedah," she said.
"All of the affected houses were door-knocked last night and were already prepared and preparing further today."
The forecast for the next seven to 10 days is positive, showing conditions are set to improve.
