The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth and Gunnedah flooding: SES crews rescue more than a dozen people from dangerous floodwaters

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
Updated November 2 2022 - 4:15am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Traffic backed up on Peel Street in Tamworth on Tuesday morning as water pools near the viaduct at the bottom of O'Connell Street. Picture by Peter Hardin

THE State Emergency Service (SES) has again warned drivers to steer clear of dangerous floodwaters after more than a dozen people were rescued in the Tamworth region over the last 48 hours.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.