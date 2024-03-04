The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business
Our Places

How a pub and a general store rejuvenated the community of Bendemeer

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
March 4 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendemeer back to life: Two couples who saved two local establishments and the essence of the little village community along the New England Highway. Pictures by Gareth Gardner and supplied.
Bendemeer back to life: Two couples who saved two local establishments and the essence of the little village community along the New England Highway. Pictures by Gareth Gardner and supplied.

On the main street of Bendemeer, 32 minutes' drive from Tamworth, there's a general store, a pub, a caravan park and just a handful of houses.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covering education, politics, environment, and features. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.