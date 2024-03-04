How a pub and a general store rejuvenated the community of Bendemeer

On the main street of Bendemeer, 32 minutes' drive from Tamworth, there's a general store, a pub, a caravan park and just a handful of houses.
The small village has a population of 500 and its biggest export is Australian fast bowler Josh Hazelwood.
But its size belies its community heart. And therein lies the attraction.
So when two couples stepped up to save two businesses in the town, it wasn't with just dollars front of mind. It was more about creating a soul.
When Tamworth couple Leanne and Mark Summers purchased the Bendemeer hotel, the building was practically empty.
"There was not even a milk jug or coffee cup in the joint," Ms Summers said.
"The place did not have the equipment needed, and there was stuff in the bar that should have been here. There was so much we had to replace, including glasses, cutlery, and plates."
Armed with a cart-full of alcohol and plenty of determination, the Summers family rose to the challenge of restoring the pub to it's former glory.
For Ms Summers, this was more than just a business; it was a childhood dream.
"This has been my goal all my life: to own a country pub, and so I have put my whole heart and soul into this," she said.
"I love people, I love cooking, and I love entertaining. Mark and I have always worked, but we had a farm where we would entertain visitors."
Once the couple's children were old enough, they decided to take the leap and purchase the long-standing Bendemeer establishment.
"It took us 13-months and three tries to buy the business due to COVID," Ms Summers said.
The first year was the most challenging; having just bought a very rundown pub in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They had to rebuild up the pub's social media following, spread the word about it being under new management, and keep staff employed.
But their hard work - and community-minded approach - has paid off.
"I have worked to make this a very family-oriented hotel ... and we try to get involved in the community," she said.
"We have been a major sponsor of the Bendemeer rodeo and campdraft this year and in previous years. We are also a major sponsor in the Bendemeer Art show."
Nigel and Denise Skewes first met at the Bendemeer Hotel well before the Summers took over the business.
"I grew up in Tamworth; my parents had pubs in Tamworth," Denise said.
"We had the Loco in the 80s' and the Courthouse Hotel back in the 90s'. And then my dad started managing the Bendemeer Hotel, and that is where I met Nigel, he was a barman."
Despite a bit of an age difference, the pair hit it off and have been together for 20 years.
"She was pretty quiet, and she didn't have many friends, which is hard when you come to a new town," Nigel said.
"But we would go shooting, camping, and doing very outdoorsy activities."
The couple relocated to Tamworth where Nigel worked for the council.
But when their children had all grown up and Nigel's mother was getting on a bit, they decided to move home, to Bendemeer.
They lived in the old butcher shop-turned-residence, next door to the old general store that had been left in a "bit of a mess".
"The gardens had grown wild, and the floor was lifting," Denise said.
"The kitchen was leased out to a lady in Bendemeer here, and I think the owner just wanted to sell it and move on."
The store had been closed for two years and the heritage building was left in ruin. So they decided to take it over and rebuild the business.
With a helpful hand from the community and a lot of work, the general store was resurrected.
"We have all our locals who come here for coffee each morning," Nigel said.
"We have competitions of 'guess who comes back to town'," Denise said.
But in the tradition of all good things must come to an end, the couple have decided it's time to move on to their next big adventure, and the business is up for sale.
What these two businesses have done for the village is hard to measure.
Tamworthians have been known to drive 30 minutes out of town to grab their morning coffee at the general store.
And then stop in at the Bendemeer pub for a leisurely Saturday lunch or delicious dinner.
"I feel like since we have been here and done all this, it has brought the community together," Ms Summers said.
"Then having Denise and Nigel restore the general store was a wonderful thing to watch that come together. And I think they did an outstanding job making that building superb.
"We are both working very, very hard. And the Bendemeer village has so much more to offer people pulling off the highway."
The faces may have changed over the years - most of the original families have moved away - but Australian cricketer Josh Hazlewood remains very present in his hometown.
Ms Summers said they have a memorabilia wall dedicated to Josh.
"People see the sign out on the highway, and they come in asking about Josh, and we point to the memorabilia on the wall," she said.
"I often tell them about how he is a local boy and how his family is all still here. Many are surprised that his whole family is still here.
"But they find it quite a humble story, because he is such an outstanding Australian who has had to work very hard to get to where he is today."
And whenever he is back in town, he is sure to stop by for a pint or two.
"To us, he is just Josh," Ms Summers said.
"He stops in with his dad, sits at the bar, and chats with all the locals because he grew up with them."
