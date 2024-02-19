The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

'It was a really good weekend': Campdraft enthusiasts flock to Bendemeer

SN
By Samantha Newsam
February 19 2024 - 2:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Peter Hardin

If you were driving between Tamworth and Armidale over the weekend, if you'd have glanced across as you passed Bendemeer, you would have been greeted by a sea of horse floats.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.