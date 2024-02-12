'A massive day': All the thrills and spills from the Bendemeer Rodeo

Clint Glass rode his way to an emotional win when the annual rodeo bucked into Bendemeer on Saturday.
An arm injury, which required a cast, proved little impediment to the Willow Tree cowboy as he became the first winner of the Tony Pittman Memorial Novice Saddle Bronc Shield.
Pittman, who died last year, had a long association with the event.
He was heavily involved in starting it up some around 40 years ago now and, along with brother Gordon and Russell Burgess, supplied the bucking horses in the early years.
Bendemeer Rodeo and Campdraft Committee president Joe Burch said it was quite emotional as they honoured him on Saturday night.
"We had a minutes silence and the whole crowd stood up," he said.
"It was a really fitting tribute for him."
Glass was a fitting winner of the inaugural event, being a close family friend.
It will now have a permanent place on the program, joining the Peter Jenner Memorial Saddle Bronc.
First held around 25 years ago, it is one of the feature events of the rodeo and was taken out by Tamworth's Brody Cummins after an 83.5 point ride on the Gill Brothers' Whiskey Boy.
"It's always one the bronc riders want to win," Burch said.
Glass - lime green cast and all - had a good night. He also won the open bullride and was the only to make the time.
One of the biggest events for the town annually, Burch said a healthy crowd watched a record nearly 500 competitors show off their skills.
"It's grown into one of the biggest rodeos in Northern NSW," he said.
"The prizemoney is very good and the facilities have all been updated in recent years."
Competitors and spectators alike came from near and far.
"It's starting to get a name for itself outside of the area as one of the good rodeos to come to," Burch said.
That is credit, he said, to the committee and all of their hard work.
"Everyone gets in and helps out," he said.
Likewise the event helps support the local community with all the proceeds being channelled back into the community.
"Moonbi Public School did the barbecue, so they get the funds from that," Burch said.
"Bendemeer school had a little thing as well."
"The Bowling Club man the gate".
They also donated $10,000 to a member of the community who is doing it tough at the moment.
The hard work isn't over yet though.
They've got two days of campdrafting to prepare for this weekend.
"Because both of the events got so big we've had to split them apart," Burch said.
Running from 6am Saturday through to Sunday, it has attracted 800 entries.
