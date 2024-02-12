The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

'A massive day': All the thrills and spills from the Bendemeer Rodeo

SN
By Samantha Newsam
February 12 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Gareth Gardner

Clint Glass rode his way to an emotional win when the annual rodeo bucked into Bendemeer on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.