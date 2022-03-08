community,

BENDEMEER has been bowled over by generosity after its iconic 'Home of Josh Hazlewood' sign was stolen, missing and then guilt-tripped its way back a little battered and worse for wear. With a donation from Allsopp Signs Tamworth, it's now better than ever. "We have a long-standing relationship with the Grey Fergie Tractor Muster committee [which fundraised for the original sign] and when those small communities get hurt we're more than happy to help," Allsopp owner Christie Galloway said. The sign at the entrance to the town was nicked after Bendemeer hosted its rodeo in mid-February. A sprinkling of community outrage and a couple of days later, the sign was returned in the dead of night in worse condition than when it left. Read also: Grey Fergie Tractor Muster committee secretary Anne Doak said she's stoked to have the sign back - now sporting the addition of a flying red cricket ball. "Someone was obviously feeling guilty about it big time, we had a lot of people who offered to pay for the sign to be redone," she said. "It had been thrown in the back of a ute and the paintwork was scratched, so we took it to Allsopp Signs who did it for us and said it would be free of charge. "Blow me down when it came back - it looked amazing. "It's better than ever now and we really appreciate their generosity." The community is hopeful the new sign will draw even more visitors to town - turning the anonymous thief's slog into a hat trick for the town.

