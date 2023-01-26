THONG throwing, barefoot bowls, damper making and a meat pie competition were among the Australia Day activities of choice at the Bendemeer Hotel.
The official ceremony kicked off about 10am on January 26 in the town.
Residents of Bemdemeer and visitors turned out by the dozen to the local pub, off the New England Highway for the public holiday on Thursday.
The band Al and the Buchaneers kept the crowd entertained, playing all Australian music from 1pm to 4pm.
READ ALSO:
Families put athletic skills to the test in the 'tug-o-war' event as well as a thong throwing competition, barefoot bowls and sack race.
Patrons also battled it out in the flower competition along with the scone, patty cakes and jam competition, a meat pie and beer competition, 'coo-ee' calling and the inspired 'Best Aussie Hat' event.
Celebrators were able to watch on as damper was made and billy tea brought to the boil.
The event was also supported by Tamworth Regional Council and the Grey Fergie Tractor Muster group.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.