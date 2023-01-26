The Northern Daily Leader
Australia Day 2023: Bendemeer Hotel family fun day draws a crowd

By Newsroom
January 27 2023 - 5:30am
THONG throwing, barefoot bowls, damper making and a meat pie competition were among the Australia Day activities of choice at the Bendemeer Hotel.

