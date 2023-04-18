The Northern Daily Leader
Colours of Autumn on show at Bendemeer Art Show

RG
By Rachel Gray
April 18 2023 - 7:00pm
Bendemeer Art Show's Carol-Ann Brown and Margaret Hemming admire the bold colours of a painting on display. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Almost 300 paintings, photographs, sculptures and handcrafted textiles are on display at the Colours of Autumn exhibition in Bendemeer.

