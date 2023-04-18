Almost 300 paintings, photographs, sculptures and handcrafted textiles are on display at the Colours of Autumn exhibition in Bendemeer.
The Bendemeer Art Show opens its doors to the public from April 20 to 23, for locals and out-of-towners to admire the brilliant and talented work of Australian artists.
People are urged to book ahead if they want to attend the Friday awards night, which starts at 6 pm and includes canapes and champagne while the winning art and craft entries are announced.
About 15 awards are up for grabs, including a Junior Encouragement Award, and various Judges' Choice awards.
The Whole of Show winner will receive a $3,500 prize sponsored by Bendemeer Renewable Energy Hub.
Bendemeer Art Show organiser Margaret Hemmings has volunteered there for about 25 years, and says she recommends people look for different colours and aspects of a painting or photograph.
"It makes your mind good," Ms Hemming, a seasoned artist herself, said.
Suzanne Mazuran was passing by with daughter-in-law to look at the hall where she will be getting married later on this year, and was pleasantly surprised to see the art exhibition.
She said her favourite among all the pictures was the painting of the flowering gum by artist Natalia Rudnick.
"Now I have no dogs and children at home and I have managed to grow one, and that [painting] is it to a 't'," Ms Mazuran said.
"We went to the Sydney Royal and saw the art there, but this here is beautiful," Ms Mazuran said.
