The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Repeat drink driver to fight sentence after one month behind bars

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
February 28 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Viliame Dakuwaqa Delaidamanu Naitasiri appeared from custody in Tamworth Local Court. Picture file
Viliame Dakuwaqa Delaidamanu Naitasiri appeared from custody in Tamworth Local Court. Picture file

A DRIVER who ran over a mailbox, hit a garden bed, drove on the wrong side of the road, and got caught drunk behind the wheel three times, is set to appeal his prison sentence.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on all the happenings of the region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.