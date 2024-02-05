Drink driver with 'blatant disregard' for road rules sentenced to prison

A DRIVER who was caught drunk behind the wheel three times in less than a year in Tamworth has been sentenced to time in prison.
Viliame Dakuwaqa Delaidamanu Naitasiri appeared from custody in Tamworth Local Court where he was ordered to stay behind bars for a string of driving offences.
"The community has a certain expectation matters like this are dealt with appropriately ... particularly for a gentleman that has a blatant disregard for court orders and traffic laws." police prosecutor Sergeant Rebecca Skivington said.
The Fijian national, who has been living in Australia for four years, was caught with blood alcohol readings of 0.109 and 0.131 while he was already serving a community-based sentence for high-range drink driving, the court heard.
On one of the occasions, Sergeant Skivington said Naitasiri completely crossed onto the wrong side of the road, across double unbroken lines, and in a built-up area.
The 33-year-old's Legal Aid defence solicitor Yolondie Cherry told the court Naitasiri was remorseful for his actions and recognised he could have hurt someone.
"He appreciates he needs to stop drinking," she said.
The 33-year-old had been bail refused since January 2024, when he was arrested and charged with the most recent mid-range offence.
"The only thing that stopped this very serious drink driving offending was him going into full-time custody," magistrate Julie Soars said.
"This is a very serious build-up of drink driving matters putting the community at risk."
Ms Soars revoked the community corrections order, or CCO, for the high-range offence, and sentenced Naitasiri to 18 months behind bars for the high-range offence, two counts of mid-range drink driving; and one charge of drive while disqualified.
She backdated the sentence to start on January 21, 2024, and set a non-parole period of nine months.
The 33-year-old will first be eligible for release on October 20, 2024.
For one further count of drive while disqualified, Naitasiri was convicted and sentenced to a 12 month CCO.
During the proceedings, the court heard the 33-year-old was also to be sentenced for two domestic-violence related charges of common assault; and stalk or intimidate with intent to cause fear.
The court heard Naitasiri had dragged a woman by her hair, forcing her t-shirt to come off, and told her "she wasn't allowed to leave" a home in Tamworth.
The 33-year-old was convicted and sentenced to a 12 month CCO for the common assault; and convicted without further penalty for the stalk or intimidate charge.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.