Drink driver kept behind bars after police lay third charge in 12 months

A MAN facing his third drink driving charge in less than a year has been called out for his "complete disregard" for the road rules in court.
Viliame Dakuwaqa Delaidamanu Naitasiri appeared in the dock of Tamworth Local Court after he was arrested and charged with mid-range drink driving on the weekend.
The court heard the 32-year-old had been sentenced for high-range drink driving last year, and was awaiting a sentence date for a mid-range offence when he was caught drunk behind the wheel again.
"There's a complete disregard for court orders and traffic legislation in NSW," police prosecutor Sergeant Rebecca Skivington told the court.
"He's been given multiple chances by the court and police."
Naitasiri pleaded guilty to the fresh mid-range offence, and driving while disqualified in court.
His Legal Aid defence solicitor Arabella Munro said she was instructed the 32-year-old got behind the wheel because everyone he was with was not licenced, or drunker than he was.
"I appreciate there are better reasons for driving," She said.
Ms Munro made an application to have the 32-year-old released from custody and offered up a number of strict bail conditions.
She said Naitasiri would steer clear of alcohol, and abstain from driving or sitting in the driver's seat of any car.
Sergeant Skivington said the prosecution would be opposing bail, and said the 32-year-old was a "serious risk to the community".
Magistrate Julie Soars said she had "real concerns" for the safety of the community.
"I'm going to be refusing him bail," she said.
The 32-year-old will remain behind bars until the matter returns to court in February.
