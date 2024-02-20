Woman's case in court after alleged New Year's Eve stabbing in Tamworth

A WOMAN accused of concealing a serious offence of another person after an alleged New Year's Eve stabbing in Tamworth has fronted court.
Sarah Jane Armanasco appeared in Tamworth Local Court after she was charged following an alleged incident at a Goonoo Goonoo Road motel last year.
The 34-year-old woman is accused of concealing a serious indictable offence of other; and accessory after the fact to a reckless wounding offence, after a 29-year-old man was allegedly stabbed at about 4:40pm on December 31, 2023.
Armanasco appeared before magistrate Julie Soars who adjourned the matter to see if the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) would be taking on the case.
The 34-year-old was arrested and charged after police attended a motel on Armidale Road, Tamworth, at about 1:10pm on January 2, 2024.
Armanasco has since been on strict bail conditions, which were varied by Ms Soars in court.
The 34-year-old must report to police three times a week, be of good behaviour, and not be with or contact her 43-year-old co-accused.
Armanasco will remain on bail until she returns to court in late February.
It's alleged the 43-year-old was found by police hiding in the roof cavity of a Kirkham Crescent home.
Sampson will remain behind bars until his next court date in April.
