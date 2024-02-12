Man accused of reckless wounding appears in court from jail

A MAN has appeared in court after an alleged New Year's Eve stabbing in Tamworth.
Andrew Sampson appeared via video link in Tamworth Local Court after he was arrested and charged by police almost a month after an alleged stabbing at a motel in Tamworth.
The 43-year-old is accused of recklessly wounding a 29-year-old man at about 4:40pm on December 31, 2023, at a motel on Goonoo Goonoo Road.
The 29-year-old allegedly suffered a stab wound to the arm, and was airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
"It's a serious charge," magistrate Julie Soars told the court.
Sampson was arrested by police following an investigation into the alleged stabbing on January 30, 2024.
It's alleged the 43-year-old was found hiding in the roof cavity of an Oxley Vale home.
He has remained behind bars since his arrest.
In court, police prosecutor Sergeant John Brissett said the matter had been referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to see if they would take on the case.
"We haven't got a reply," Sergeant Brissett said.
Ms Soars adjourned the matter until Wednesday, February 14, when a DPP solicitor would be present at the court.
"I won't ask for a plea [today]," Ms Soars said.
Sampson made no bid for bail, but flagged a release application may be made at a later date.
He will appear before the same court via video link on February 14, 2024.
A 34-year-old co-accused is also expected to front Tamworth Local Court on the same day, after she was charged in the wake of the alleged stabbing.
The woman was arrested at about 1:10pm on January 2, 2024 after inquiries led police to a motel on Armidale Road.
She was taken to Tamworth Police Station where she was charged with conceal serious indictable offence; and accessory after the fact to reckless wounding.
The 34-year-old was granted strict conditional bail, and will next front court on February 14.
