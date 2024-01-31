Police find man hiding in roof cavity after alleged stabbing in Tamworth

A MAN and a woman have been charged following an alleged stabbing at a Tamworth motel.
At about 4:40pm on December 31, 2023, emergency services rushed to a motel on Goonoo Goonoo Road following reports a man had been injured.
When crews arrived at the scene they treated a 29-year-old man for a stab wound on his arm.
The man was taken to Tamworth hospital before being airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Officers attached to the Oxley Police District launched an investigation into the alleged stabbing and combed the hotel for evidence.
Following inquiries, police attended a motel on Armidale Road, Tamworth, at about 1:10pm on January 2, 2024.
Officers arrested a 34-year-old woman who was taken to Tamworth Police Station and charged with concealing a serious indictable offence; and accessory after the fact to reckless wounding.
The 34-year-old fronted Tamworth Local Court on January 29 where she was granted strict conditional bail.
She will next front court in February.
Following further inquiries, at about 2pm on January 30, 2024, police attended a home on Kirkham Crescent, Tamworth and located a 43-year-old man who was allegedly hiding in the roof cavity.
He was arrested and taken to Tamworth Police Station where he was charged with reckless wounding.
The 43-year-old appeared in Gunnedah Local Court on January 31, where he was formally refused bail.
He will remain behind bars until his next court date in Tamworth in February.
