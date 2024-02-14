Fourth person fronts court after police swoop on alleged drug supply ring

THE FOURTH person accused of being at the centre of an alleged meth supply ring in Gunnedah has fronted court.
Trinity Shipman appeared in Gunnedah Local Court after she was arrested following a secret police raid last year.
The 22-year-old is facing a string of drug charges after police allegedly recovered about $800,000 worth of methylamphetamine, cannabis, cash, and phones from a home in Gunnedah in November 2023.
Shipman is accused of supplying a prohibited drug; possessing a prohibited drug; and supplying a prohibited drug on an ongoing basis.
It's alleged the 22-year-old also recklessly dealt with the proceeds of crime; participated in a criminal group and contributed to criminal activity; and failed to comply with a digital evidence access order.
Shipman appeared before Magistrate Te'res Sia who continued the 22-year-old's strict bail conditions, and adjourned the matter until March.
As part of the police operation, which was code named Strike Force Pinkerton, officers also raided a home in Belmont, in Sydney.
Police allege the 41-year-old is the head honcho behind the alleged drug supply in Gunnedah.
Wortley will stay behind bars until he next appears before Gunnedah Local Court in April 2024.
Two other co-accused, Vicki May Wortley, 52, and Rikki May Lea Stranlund, 45, also remain before the courts.
Wortley, who is on strict bail conditions, and Stranlund, who remains behind bars, are expected to appear before the same Gunnedah court in April.
