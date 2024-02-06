Crash case in court after three passengers die days before Christmas

THE CASE against a driver who was charged in the wake of a tragic crash, which killed three people, has been mentioned in court.
Lius Chandra was charged with three counts of dangerous driving occasioning death; and one count of negligent driving occasioning death in the wake of a fatal car crash on the Kamilaroi Highway, near Curlewis Common Road, on December 20, 2023.
The back passengers, two females and one male, tragically died at the scene.
Specialist crash investigators launched an investigation, and cordoned off the highway for more than eight hours after the single-vehicle crash.
The matter was mentioned in Gunnedah Local Court on January 31, 2024, before magistrate Mark Whelan.
It's the police case the 24-year-old was allegedly driving dangerously when the sedan, which was travelling from Gunnedah to Curlewis, ran off the road and slammed into a tree.
Chandra has not been required to enter pleas to the charges.
Magistrate Whelan ordered police to start compiling a brief of evidence and adjourned the matter until April.
He continued the 24-year-old's bail, and excused him from appearing in court on the next occasion if legally represented.
