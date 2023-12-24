The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man faces charges for tragic crash which killed three overseas workers

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
December 24 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 24-year-old man believed to be from overseas has been charged with three counts of dangerous driving occasioning death and one count of negligent driving occasioning death. File picture by Peter Hardin
A 24-year-old man believed to be from overseas has been charged with three counts of dangerous driving occasioning death and one count of negligent driving occasioning death. File picture by Peter Hardin

Police have charged the driver of a car which crashed into a tree south of Gunnedah earlier this week, killing three passengers and seriously injuring a fourth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.