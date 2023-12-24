Man faces charges for tragic crash which killed three overseas workers

Police have charged the driver of a car which crashed into a tree south of Gunnedah earlier this week, killing three passengers and seriously injuring a fourth.
Emergency services rushed to the Kamilaroi Highway, near Curlewis Common Road, on the morning of December 20, following reports of a single-vehicle crash.
When crews arrived at the scene they discovered a sedan had run off the road and slammed into a tree about 20 kilometres south of Gunnedah.
Three back-seat passengers, a 27-year-old man and two women aged 24 and 25, all died at the scene.
The front passenger, a 25-year-old woman, was freed from the vehicle before being airlifted to John Hunter Hospital with serious abdominal injuries.
The driver of the car, a 24-year-old man, was treated for arm and chest injuries at Tamworth hospital.
The highway was closed for more than eight hours as specialist crash investigators combed through the scene in challenging wet weather conditions.
Police believe all five occupants of the car were from overseas, and were travelling to work when the fatal crash occurred.
Oxley Police District Commander Detective Superintendent Bruce Grassick previously said to the Leader the crash was "a tragic set of circumstances leading into Christmas" and that officers were working to notify and communicate with the victim's families.
Police interviewed the driver while in hospital.
Following his release, officers immediately took the man into custody and brought him to Tamworth Police Station.
He is being charged with three counts of dangerous driving occasioning death and one count of negligent driving occasioning death.
The 24-year-old man was granted conditional bail and is set to appear before Tamworth Local Court on Monday, January 22, 2024.
As inquiries into the fatality continue, anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
