Police comb scene after 'tragic' crash claims lives of overseas workers

THE SCENE of a fatal crash which tragically killed three people near Gunnedah has been described by police as "difficult" and "challenging".
When crews arrived at the scene they found a car travelling from Gunnedah to Curlewis had run off the road and slammed into a tree.
The back passengers, two females and one male, tragically died at the scene.
All three are yet to be formally identified, but police believe they were all aged in their 20s.
NSW Police first reported three males had died at the scene, but have since issued a correction.
The front passenger, a 25-year-old woman, was freed from the vehicle before being airlifted to John Hunter Hospital with serious abdominal injuries.
The driver, a 24-year-old male, suffered arm and chest injuries and was taken to Tamworth hospital.
He will undergo mandatory blood and urine testing.
Oxley Police District Commander Detective Superintendent Bruce Grassick said all the occupants of the car are believed to be from overseas, and were heading to work before the tragedy.
He said it was too early tell if those involved in the crash were related.
"This is a tragic set of circumstances leading into Christmas," Superintendent Grassick said.
"We are still trying to communicate with family in relation to the identification of these individuals."
Specialist officers from the Oxley crash investigation unit cordoned off the area and established a crime scene.
The Kamilaroi Highway was closed for about eight hours between Curlewis and Gunnedah while officers combed the scene to determine what transpired in the moments leading up to the crash.
Superintendent Grassick said wet weather and road conditions will be investigated as potential contributing factors.
"It's a scene that's going to take a some time to process, the [weather] conditions aren't helping," he said.
"But we will be methodical in relation to what we do there to make sure that scene is examined thoroughly."
The highway reopened at about 3:30pm on Wednesday afternoon.
Superintendent Grassick said it was a "very difficult" and "challenging" scene for those first at the crash site.
"We've certainly got some mechanisms in place for our police, they'll be having some welfare support wrapped around them."
As investigations into the crash continue, anyone who witnessed the crash, or may have dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.