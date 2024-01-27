Wolfe Brothers, Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham big winners at Golden Guitars

Tamworth's own Felicity Urquhart and musical partner Josh Cunningham were among the big winners on country music's night of nights.
The musical duo took home three Golden Guitars from six nominations on Saturday night, for their heartfelt album Birdsong, which won traditional country album of the year.
Their co-written song, Size-Up, was awarded song and single of the year.
The Wolfe Brothers followed up their induction into the Galaxy of the Stars during the week with three Golden Guitar wins.
They were awarded album of the year, duo of the year, and collaboration of the year for their song, Runnin' the Country, with fellow musician Travis Collins.
Newcastle musician and TCMF ambassador Max Jackson snapped up the new talent award, beating out Tamworth musicians Lane Pittman and Loren Ryan.
Jindabyne-born singer Brad Cox was also a big winner on the night; awarded male artist of the year, along with Acres winning top-selling album of the year and contemporary country album of the year.
And New Zealand artist Kaylee Bell took home gold for the second year in a row, this time winning female artist of the year.
ARIA-winning musician Fanny Lumsden took home the top prize for alternative country album of the year and Wicker Suite won bluegrass recording of the year and instrumental of the year.
And Allan Caswell was inductee into the 2024 Australasian Country Music Roll of Renown, while Ray Hadley was presented with the rare Country Music Capital Award.
2024 Toyota Album of the Year: Livin' the dream by The Wolfe Brothers.
Alt Country Album of the Year: Hey Dawn by Fanny Lumsden
Contemporary Country Album of the Year: Acres by Brad Cox
Traditional Country Album of the Year: Birdsong by Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham
Male Artist of the Year: Brad Cox
Female Artist of the Year: Kaylee Bell
Country Music Capital News Group or Duo of the Year: The Wolfe Brothers
Vocal Collaboration of the Year: Runnin' the Country by Travis Collins & The Wolfe Brothers
Bush Ballad of the Year: DUST KIDS SToReR. Songwriters: Sara Storer, Greg Storer
Heritage Song of the Year: 1861 by Duncan Toombs
Instrumental of the Year: Ghost Train by Wicker Suite
Bluegrass Recording of the Year: Old Pickup Line by Wicker Suite
New Talent of the Year: Max Jackson
Song of the Year: Size up by Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham
CMT Video of the Year: Steel on Steel by Duncan Toombs and The Filmery
Single of the Year: Size-up by Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham
Top Selling Album of the Year: Acres by Brad Cox
