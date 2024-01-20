The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Entertainment/Country Music Festival

Kaylee Bell's hoping for a second golden year in a row at Tamworth

By Emma Downey
January 20 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Zealander Kaylee Bell has received a Golden Guitar nomination for the major title of Female artist of the Year. Picture supplied
New Zealander Kaylee Bell has received a Golden Guitar nomination for the major title of Female artist of the Year. Picture supplied

New Zealand's Kaylee Bell will return to Tamworth this year, in the hope of repeating her 'golden' 2023 moment in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Country Music Festival

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.