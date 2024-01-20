Kaylee Bell's hoping for a second golden year in a row at Tamworth

New Zealand's Kaylee Bell will return to Tamworth this year, in the hope of repeating her 'golden' 2023 moment in 2024.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Last year the singer-songwriter won her first Golden Guitar, collecting statuettes for Contemporary Album of the Year for her Silver Linings album, and Vocal Collaboration of the Year for Same Songs with James Johnston.
The win kicked off an amazing 2023 for the country pop artist who went on to open for Ed Sheeran's Mathematics Stadium World Tour with six sold out shows across New Zealand.
This year 's Golden Guitar Awards sees Bell nominated for the major title of Female artist of the Year, alongside Ashleigh Dallas, Fanny Lumsden, Max Jackson and Melanie Dyer, and for CMT Video of the Year for her track, Boots 'n' All, directed by Shae Sterling.
"This is the first nomination I've had for Female Artist of the Year, and it's something I'm really proud of, because I love being a female in this industry," she said.
"I love to advocate for females in the industry because I just feel like our voices and our presence is really important and needed.
"I grew up on a lot of female artists so I do feel the importance of that."
Bell began singing in Country Music talent quests at the age of 4 with her siblings.
Growing up in the small town of Waimate on New Zealand's South Island, Bell said life could be "quite isolating at times".
She would listen to some of country's biggest female singers, such as LeAnn Rimes, Shania Twain, Faith Hill, Pam Tillis, and Trisha Yearwood.
"I felt like they were my friends and I would learn about life from listening to their songs and stories," she said.
Bell has also drawn on these singers for her inspiration, and hopes her music empowers her listeners as it did her.
"I think females can do anything," she said.
"I really like my music to make people feel empowered, to feel something - energy.
"I write a lot for the live space because I really think the whole point of music is to play it live and connect with people - I want to make people feel good, empowered, make them feel like they can go and do something in their life."
Bell won a New Zealand Gold Guitar Award at age 18, then completed a Bachelor Of Performing Arts at the National Academy Of Singing and Dramatic Art.
The artist moved to Australia at 21 to carve out a career in music. Her talent quickly captured the attention of industry heavyweights after winning Toyota Star Maker in 2013 - the first New Zealand-born artist to win the competition since Keith Urban in 1990.
Bell released her debut studio album, Heart First, later that year, and since then has continued to top the Australian Music Network Country Charts.
In 2022, she was 'most streamed female country artist' in Australasia.
Like many of country music's artists, Bell's favourite Tamworth venue is the historic Tamworth Town Hall.
"The sound in the town hall is incredible, and I hope to come back next year and put on a show there," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.