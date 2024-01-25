Wolfe Brothers honoured with spot among the Galaxy of Stars in Tamworth

As children Tom and Nick Wolfe started coming to the Tamworth Country Music Festival with their family, "as punters", and loved the experience.
Since 2010, they have been performing regularly in their own right as the Wolfe brothers, and developed a reputation for high energy live performances.
Along the way the boys have notched up six Golden Guitars between 2019 and 2022, and delivered 19 number-one singles on the National Country Music Chart throughout their 13-year music career.
With four number-one and two number-two ARIA country albums, and four ARIA nominations, The Wolfe Brothers are Australia's most-awarded country rock duo in history.
The accolades for the duo continued this year.
Aside from receiving six Golden Guitar nominations, the Wolfe Brothers were inducted into Tamworth's Galaxy of Stars on Thursday, January 25.
The Galaxy of Stars was launched in 2000, to recognise country artists who have made a significant contribution to Australia's music industry. As inductees, the Wolfe brothers share the honour with such industry luminaries as Slim Dusty, James Blundell, Kasey Chambers, Sara Storer and Travis Collins.
"Being inducted into the Galaxy of Stars is really exciting and very special," Tom Wolfe said.
"It's a really lovely honour to be part of this - it feels like Nick and I are doing the right thing, we're writing the right songs, that we're definitely connecting with people."
Tom said Tamworth "has been really good to us".
"It might sound cliched, but we've had some dreams come true in Tamworth," he said.
"We've won some golden guitars and made a lot friends we consider family, so to be inducted into the Galaxy of Stars, to be considered a part of some of country music's most respected and finest is, for us, a real honour.
"This award is a nice tip of the hat - it says we've done something positive for the industry and hopefully for Tamworth."
The Wolfe Brothers have music firmly embedded in their genes, catching the music bug "pretty early on".
The Wolfe family has always played music; the boys' great grandfather played the fiddle and their grandfather the saxophone in the Wolfe Family Band which toured widely in Tasmania, while their father was a drummer in a rock and roll band.
"It was our mother, however, who turned us onto country music," Tom said.
"We got into country rock through the influence of dad but mum loved '90s country ... James Blundell, Lee Kernaghan, Garth Brooks, Dwight Yoakam and Billy Rae Cyrus ... all that stuff," he said.
The boys' first performance was in a primary school talent show.
"I was 5 and Nick would have been 8 or 9," Tom said.
"We played Bad Moon Rising by Creedence Clearwater Revival, but lost to a girl who was twirling ribbons," he said.
Undeterred, the young Wolfe Brothers forged ahead and started playing seriously as teenagers in high school, doing the rounds of rodeos, B 'n' S balls, country pubs, weddings and engagement parties.
In 2010 the boys put out their first EP, consisting of five tracks of original music, and they followed this up by making the final of Australia's Got Talent in 2012.
While they may have come second to singer-songwriter Andrew De Silva, their talent caught the eye, or rather ear, of Lee Kernaghan, who hired them to play in his band and gave them the "highly sought after" opening spot at all of his concerts.
Suddenly the boys found themselves playing their own music at Lee's sold out shows across Australia.
"We had the best apprenticeship you could ever get," Tom said.
The rest, they say, is history.
The Galaxy of Stars plaque will be set into a display in the forecourt of the Tamworth Regional Entertainment Conference Centre, cementing the Wolfe Brothers' place in Australia country music.
The Wolfe Brothers will play two shows at the Longyard on Friday, January 26; a family show from 4pm and an over 18's only from 7.30pm.
