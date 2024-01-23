Josh Cunningham and Felicity Urquhart pour heart and soul into songwriting

Talented duo Josh Cunningham and Tamworth's Felicity Urquhart have penned an endless number of songs, toured the country, and are without doubt two of the most well-regarded artists in the industry.
But you wouldn't know it if you met them in the street.
They have an air of humility, and admit they were completely taken by surprise by their recent nominations for six Golden Guitars.
"Josh and I were literally landing at Sydney airport from touring in Tasmania when our phones started to ping with each category we were nominated in," Felicity said.
"It was quite a way to land in Sydney, and very overwhelming."
Their authentic nature is woven into the fabric of their album, Birdsong, where the two storytellers discuss their personal hardships, struggles, and the lasting impact of grief and loss while still remaining hopeful as they look to the future.
A founding member of rock band The Waifs, Josh, said that the song Size-Up explores his own childhood.
"My family didn't have a lot of money and when I was wearing hand-me-downs, we had to make do," he said.
"We couldn't afford to buy a lot of things and we'd have to make things by hand and repurpose stuff. So, they were always challenges to size up, especially when it came to growing into hand-me-downs."
Still, the Moruya-born singer said that growing up he never felt disadvantaged.
"Life always felt like it was an adventure and everything I needed was taken care of," he said.
"We had such a loving family and it was really a great time. I look back on it now and feel like it was more of an advantage to grow up that way because you learn a lot of lessons and I still carry that with me to this day."
The song aims to flip the narrative on how people view growing up underprivileged, and instead it tries to project a sense of strength and resourcefulness.
"A negative can always become a positive," he said.
The title was inspired by a Chinese proverb: 'Keep a green branch in your heart and a singing bird will come'.
Felicity's childhood mirrors that of her musical and life partner.
"The first time I heard about Josh's childhood, I was quite taken aback," she said.
"Mine was also very primitive, in the sense that you couldn't just flick on a light switch whenever and we'd collect our rainwater. It is quite unusual to hear that from someone in the same age bracket as myself."
Growing up, she never felt like she wanted for anything but remembers being encouraged not to be wasteful.
The song's nominated music video also starred Felicity's daughter, Ellie, who is extremely excited to be going to this year's awards.
"She wants to already go pick out her outfit," Felicity said.
And it seems like their kids will soon follow in their talented footsteps along the boulevard of dreams.
"The kids are very much involved, as they also like to get onto the Peel Street strip themselves," Josh said.
The couple met and eventually fell in love several years ago after being invited to a songwriter's roundtable, a magical time in both their lives that was explored in the first album.
But their new album takes a step backwards in their memories.
"It speaks about the struggles that both of us have gone through. But instead of focusing on the negatives, it is all about flipping the perspective and breaking free from that," Josh said.
The song Folded explores Felicity's experience with the tragic loss of her husband, Glen Hannah.
"He took his life tragically and we talk about suicide in our show," she said.
"Just to touch on that and an issue that we continue to struggle with in our gorgeous country, we encourage people to put their hand up and ask for help."
