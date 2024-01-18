Life in the fast 'Lane': high school's done, next up a headline show

THE thought of a hot, sweaty, rowdy crowd is all Tamworth teenager Lane Pittman wants for his very first headline show.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The 17-year-old rose to national fame when he competed on The Voice, made headlines in the country music world when he was crowned the 'Best of the Buskers' during the annual battle in Tamworth, and amassed an international following after touring with American singer songwriter Luke Combs.
But now the recent high school graduate is eyeing off his first Golden Guitar award, and preparing for his first headline show.
"It sounds weird but ever since the start of high school, I've had this dream to be a musician," Lane told the Leader.
"We slowly started to manifest it, and with one thing after the other, the dream has finally become a reality."
But it hasn't all been the power of manifestation and luck for Lane.
"The last 12 to 18 months has just been go, go, go," Lane said.
"School was great, it gave me so many opportunities ... I'm grateful for my time there.
"But I think now it will be focusing on my career full-time, I'm really looking forward to it."
Despite being on tour during part of his final year of school, the Oxley High School student was announced as a distinguished achiever in music when the HSC results were released in December.
Lane admitted the last year had been "mind blowing" for him after claiming the title of Best of the Buskers at the 2023 festival, playing at CMC Rocks, and releasing his first single 'Love in a Country Town'.
The teenager said sitting at the Tamworth Town Hall and seeing his name pop up as a nominee for 'New Talent of the Year' in the prestigious Golden Guitar awards was a shock to the system.
"You always hope for the best with things like this ... my name popped up and it took me a couple of seconds to register," he said.
"There's been so many amazing people who have won that award, so just to be nominated is such an achievement."
Although the days leading up the awards will be filled with nerves for Lane, he's kicking off the festival with a bang with his very first headline show.
Lane told the Leader he was looking forward to a "hot, rowdy, and sweaty" crowd when he hits the stage at the Tamworth Hotel on Saturday, January 20.
"After the year we've had and some of the new fans we've gained I think it will be really cool to put on a Lane Pittman show," he said.
"People have seen me playing at CMC [Rocks] or on tour with Luke Combs, but to put on my own headline show will be really exciting."
And with the his first show being held in his hometown, Lane said he's hoping to see some familiar faces in the crowd.
"My mates have slowly started to convert to country music ... so there's definitely some of them who have got tickets," he said.
Apart from his own show and a Golden Guitar nomination, Lane said it will be a significant milestone for him to play at the TRECC alongside Travis Collins on January 26.
"Being from town and growing up here, I've seen so many acts come through the TRECC," Lane said.
"To be able to say I played that venue, it's going to be a really historic night."
Catching up with some of the "good friends" he's made during his country music career, and supporting other young people making waves in the industry will also be high on the teenager's to do list.
"Country music is on a comeback."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.