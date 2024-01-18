The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Life in the fast 'Lane': high school's done, next up a headline show

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated January 19 2024 - 1:12pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth teenager Lane Pittman is nominated for his first Golden Guitar Award for 'New Talent of the Year'. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Tamworth teenager Lane Pittman is nominated for his first Golden Guitar Award for 'New Talent of the Year'. Picture by Gareth Gardner

THE thought of a hot, sweaty, rowdy crowd is all Tamworth teenager Lane Pittman wants for his very first headline show.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.