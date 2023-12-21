The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Female passenger in stable condition, police yet to interview driver

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
December 21 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services raced to the Kamilaroi Highway following reports of a crash on December 20, 2023. Picture by NSW SES Gunnedah Unit
Emergency services raced to the Kamilaroi Highway following reports of a crash on December 20, 2023. Picture by NSW SES Gunnedah Unit

THE DRIVER and a female passenger remain in hospital after their car slammed into a tree and claimed the lives of three passengers in a tragic crash near Gunnedah.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.