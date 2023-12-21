Female passenger in stable condition, police yet to interview driver

THE DRIVER and a female passenger remain in hospital after their car slammed into a tree and claimed the lives of three passengers in a tragic crash near Gunnedah.
When crews arrived at the scene they discovered a car had run off the road and slammed into a tree.
The three back passengers, two females and one male, all aged in their 20s, died at the scene.
The front passenger, a 25-year-old female, was freed from the vehicle before being airlifted to John Hunter Hospital with serious abdominal injuries.
A spokesperson for Hunter New England Health told the Leader the female was now in a stable condition and remained in hospital.
The driver of a car, a 24-year-old man, suffered arm and chest injuries and was taken to Tamworth hospital.
He remains in a stable condition.
The Leader understands the driver of the car has not been interviewed by police as he recovers in hospital.
Police believe all five occupants of the car were from overseas, and travelling to work when the fatality ocurred.
Specialist crash investigators combed the scene of the highway for more than eight hours on Wednesday, with the highway closed between Curlewis and Gunnedah.
Peel Highway Patrol manager Inspector Kelly Wixx told the Leader investigations are "ongoing".
As inquiries into the fatality continue, anyone who witnessed the crash, or may have dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
