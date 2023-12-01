The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Armed man jailed after fleeing home with cash and slicing woman's finger

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
December 2 2023 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goran Ellis was sentenced to time behind bars after stealing from a West Tamworth home. Picture file
Goran Ellis was sentenced to time behind bars after stealing from a West Tamworth home. Picture file

A MAN who threatened to cut a woman's head off before slicing her finger with a machete has been sentenced to time behind bars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.