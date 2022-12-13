A TAMWORTH man has been denied bail in court, accused of injuring a man during a home invasion on the weekend.
Goran Ellis, 26, was arrested by Oxley police on Monday after the alleged incident on Sunday night.
Police allege he was armed when he stormed into a Tingira Street home about six o'clock and injured the occupant who suffered a hand injury.
He faces charges of aggravated break-and-enter and commit serious indictable offence; being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence; and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
In a bail hearing on Tuesday in Tamworth Local Court, magistrate Julie Soars refused Ellis' bid for release.
She ordered him into custody where he will remain over the Christmas break until the case returns to court in March.
In the meantime, police have been ordered to compile a brief of evidence into the charges.
Police will allege as part of their case the home invasion was targeted, and not a random incident.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
