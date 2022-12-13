The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Goran Ellis denied bail in Tamworth court, accused of Tingira Street home invasion

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated December 13 2022 - 4:41pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man lodged a bid for bail in Tamworth Local Court on Tuesday. Picture from file

A TAMWORTH man has been denied bail in court, accused of injuring a man during a home invasion on the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.