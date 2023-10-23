A MAN has admitted to assaulting a woman while armed with a machete and stealing hundreds of dollars in cash from a home in West Tamworth.
Goran Ellis remains in custody and pleaded guilty in Tamworth Local Court to entering a Tingira Street home with the intent to steal; and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The 27-year-old also admitted to stealing $520 from the West Tamworth home when he entered at about 6pm on December 11, 2022.
Police facts reveal a woman was in her bedroom tidying up while a child played in the backyard when she saw Ellis walk past her window.
A short time later, Ellis, who was armed with a machete, entered the house through the front door.
He picked up a box containing $350 dollars and a small amount of cannabis before heading back towards the door, the facts state.
At this time, the woman ran towards Ellis and a scuffle broke out.
He yelled "I'll cut your f****** head off and hurt your kids if you don't give me the money and weed", according to the police facts.
Ellis swung the machete at the woman, who put her hand up, and she suffered injuries to two of her fingers.
Ellis fled the house with the cash and machete before police arrived at the scene.
He was arrested on December 13, last year, and has remained behind bars since his arrest.
One count of using an offensive weapon with the intent to commit an indictable offence was dropped by the state prosecuting authority (DPP).
Magistrate Julie Soars ordered a sentencing assessment report be prepared and adjourned the matter to November.
Ellis made no application for bail, and will remain behind bars until his next court date.
