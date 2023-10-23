The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Goran Ellis pleads guilty to assaulting woman in West Tamworth home

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated October 24 2023 - 9:25am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goran Ellis appeared in Tamworth Local Court when he pleaded guilty to the charges. Picture file
Goran Ellis appeared in Tamworth Local Court when he pleaded guilty to the charges. Picture file

A MAN has admitted to assaulting a woman while armed with a machete and stealing hundreds of dollars in cash from a home in West Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.