The Northern Daily Leader
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime
Crime

'Something needs to be done': where to next after major crime conference

RG
By Rachel Gray
December 1 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deb Hitlon was on the Gunnedah crime prevention working group that organised the national Crime Prevention and Community Safety Conference at the town hall on November 23 and 24, 2023.
Deb Hitlon was on the Gunnedah crime prevention working group that organised the national Crime Prevention and Community Safety Conference at the town hall on November 23 and 24, 2023.

Street racing, hooning, cybersecurity and domestic violence will be top of the agenda when council staff sit down to debrief following the national anti-crime conference in Gunnedah.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.