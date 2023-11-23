The Northern Daily Leader
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Crime

'It's about stopping the issue before it starts': crime conference hears

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated November 23 2023 - 6:38pm, first published 5:45pm
More than 100 people gathered in Gunnedah for the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Conference. Picture by Peter Hardin
More than 100 people gathered in Gunnedah for the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Conference. Picture by Peter Hardin

Car thefts, youth crime, home break-ins and domestic violence were among the hot topics discussed on day one of a two-day crime conference in Gunnedah.

