The Northern Daily Leader
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime
Crime

'We can't arrest our way out of crime': NSW police minister in Gunnedah

RG
By Rachel Gray
November 25 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Police assistant commissioner Brett Greentree, left, with NSW Police Minister Yasmin Catley, and Detective Sergeant Graeme Campbell in Gunnedah on Friday, November 24, 2023. Picture by Rachel Gray
NSW Police assistant commissioner Brett Greentree, left, with NSW Police Minister Yasmin Catley, and Detective Sergeant Graeme Campbell in Gunnedah on Friday, November 24, 2023. Picture by Rachel Gray

A whole-of-community approach is needed to tackle youth crime in regional areas such as Tamworth, NSW Police Minister Yasmin Catley said in Gunnedah.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.