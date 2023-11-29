The Northern Daily Leader
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/Community/Community News

Ratepayers want communication and transparency from Tamworth council

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
November 29 2023 - 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Regional Residents and Ratepayers Association treasurer Stephen Maher spoke against the proposed 36.3 per cent rate rise at Tamworth Regional Council's latest meeting. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Tamworth Regional Residents and Ratepayers Association treasurer Stephen Maher spoke against the proposed 36.3 per cent rate rise at Tamworth Regional Council's latest meeting. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Ratepayers say Tamworth council should pump the brakes and have a "proper conversation" with the community on its proposal to increase rates by 36.3 per cent across the next two years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.