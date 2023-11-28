Man pleads guilty to using fake medical certificate to dodge court date

A MAN has admitted to using a fake medical certificate to avoid his sentencing date in a Tamworth court.
Joesph Orr fronted Tamworth Local Court this week where he pleaded guilty to five charges of using a false document to influence the exercise of public duty.
He pleaded guilty to knowing the medical certificate was fake, and using it with the intention of inducing someone to accept it as genuine.
Following the guilty plea, police prosecutor Sergeant Alix Thom told the court one charge of possess false document would be dropped against Orr.
During earlier proceedings, the court heard the case needed to be adjourned for the 49-year-old to find new legal representation.
In court, magistrate Julie Soars ordered a full sentencing assessment report to be prepared ahead of the next court date.
Orr remains on strict bail conditions until the matter returns to court in February 2024.
