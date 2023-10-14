A MAN has been accused of using a fake medical certificate to avoid fronting a Tamworth court for sentencing.
Joesph Orr appeared in Tamworth Local Court this week facing two charges of using and possessing a false document.
The 49-year-old is accused of using a false medical certificate between 9am and 9:10am on August 30, 2023 to avoid attending Tamworth District Court for his sentencing date.
It's the police case Orr knew the medical certificate was false, and intended to induce someone to accept it as genuine.
The 49-year-old also faces one charge of possess false document to influence the exercise of public duty.
If convicted, each charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years behind bars.
Orr has not been required to enter pleas to the two charges.
During the local court proceedings, the 49-year-old made a successful application to be released from custody.
He was granted bail by magistrate Julie Soars on strict conditions.
Orr must live at a specific address in North Tamworth, and report to police twice a week.
The 49-year-old is also subject to a supervision order by community corrections staff, and must follow all reasonable directions made to him from that service.
He must be of good behaviour, and not commit any offences.
Ms Soars adjourned the matter until the end of October.
