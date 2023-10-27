A COURT has heard a man will need to find new legal representation after his lawyer admitted he could be a potential witness in the matter.
Defence solicitor Paul Lewis told Tamworth Local Court he would not be representing Joesph Orr at future court dates due to his potential involvement in the case.
It's alleged the 49-year-old used the false medical certificates to avoid his sentencing date in the district court, and to explain why he failed to report as part of his bail conditions.
Mr Lewis told the court he had previously represented Orr and could potentially be a witness in the alleged offending.
He asked the court to adjourn the matter for two weeks for the 49-year-old to organise new legal representation.
In court, four fresh charges of using a false medical certificate were levelled against Orr.
The new charges relate to an allegation Orr used the document, while knowing it was fake, to explain why he failed to report while on bail on different dates between June and August, 2023.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie said he was still waiting to hear if the state prosecutor (DPP) would be taking on the case.
The 49-year-old has not been required to enter pleas to the charges.
Orr has been on strict bail conditions since he was arrested and charged with the alleged offences earlier in October.
Magistrate Julie Soars continued his bail and adjourned the matter until November to see if the DPP would be electing to prosecute the case.
