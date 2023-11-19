A MAN charged with supplying cannabis and methamphetamine has denied the allegations in a Tamworth court.
Mark Evans appeared from custody in Tamworth Local Court when he pleaded not guilty to two counts of supplying prohibited drugs.
During the court proceedings, Evans' Aboriginal Legal Service (ALS) defence solicitor Courtney Edstein said the 24-year-old would also be entering pleas of not guilty to one count of custody of knife in a public place; goods in personal custody suspected to be stolen; and possess prohibited drug.
The court previously heard the 24-year-old was allegedly found with drugs down the back of his waist band, and in his bum bag when he was arrested by police.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie told the court the matter had previously been adjourned to see if the state prosecutor, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), would be taking on the case.
"No election," Sergeant Baillie said.
He said the matter would be proceeding with the police in the local court.
Evans was ordered to stay behind bars until the matter returns to court in January 2024.
