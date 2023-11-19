The Northern Daily Leader
Monday, 20 November 2023
Mark Evans pleads not guilty to drug charges in Tamworth court

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
November 20 2023 - 5:45am
Mark Evans pleaded not guilty to the drug supply charges in Tamworth Local Court. Picture file
A MAN charged with supplying cannabis and methamphetamine has denied the allegations in a Tamworth court.

