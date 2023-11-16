THE MARTIN family has spent decades reminding small town residents their stories matter.
But after years of sending copy to the printing press, the Manilla Express has published it's final edition.
John Martin, who first became involved with the local newspaper in 1962, told the Leader personal family circumstances had led to the tough decision to cease printing.
"It keeps the community together, it keeps the community informed," Mr Martin said.
The community newspaper has proudly served Manilla, Barraba, Attunga, Somerton, Halls Creek, Wongo Creek, Keepit and Upper Horton since 1899.
After Mr Martin's parents bought the newspaper in 1962, he started working there 10 years later, after finishing school.
"You leave school and you didn't really know what you wanted to do," Mr Martin said.
READ ALSO:
"I trained as a compositor, and then it was hands-on learning for the journalism side of things."
Mr Martin and wife Jane have operated the weekly publication since 2000.
After decades of working in the news cycle, Mr Martin said it was big stories like the Catholic church burning down in the 70s, or a fire at the Royal Hotel which instantly came to mind.
But, the chance to celebrate and be involved with the community are the articles he will really remember.
"It's a community effort, we're eternally grateful for that," Mr Martin said.
"I'd like to offer my heartfelt thanks to them for their support."
Sporting groups, schools, and local businesses have also helped keep the publication printing.
Despite the rise in social media, Mr Martin said he still believes there's a place for print news in today's world.
"I know we have social media, but that only goes to a select group, the newspaper covers the whole community," he said.
"The newspaper to me records events, it records history.
"Whereas with social media it's here in the morning and by this afternoon it's gone."
Although the family has decided to step away from the printing press after six decades in the game, Mr Martin said he is hopeful someone else will pick up paper.
"A lot of people are sad or upset, I think they're concerned they won't know what's going on," he said.
"Hopefully someone will step in."
Since putting out the last front page, which featured a farewell to Mr and Mrs Martin, the family plan to "sit back and smell the roses".
Mr Martin said it was a strange feeling not turning up to the office each morning, but he's looking forward to family time and travel taking the place of breaking news and headlines.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.