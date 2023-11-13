A 27-year-old man has appeared in Armidale Local Court charged in relation to a fatal two-car crash near Inverell, in September.
Emergency services were called to Bingara Road, Bundarra, about 45km south of Inverell, after reports two cars had collided on Saturday, September 30.
When officers from the New England Police District arrived at the scene they found a Mazda BT-50 utility and Toyota Hilux utility had collided.
The Toyota driver, a 27-year-old man, and his 28-year-old female passenger were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics; however, the man died at the scene.
The woman was taken to Tamworth hospital in a serious but stable condition.
The 27-year-old driver of the Mazda and two passengers were treated at the scene for minor injuries and taken by paramedics to Bingara Hospital in a stable condition.
Both vehicles were seized for forensic examination.
Following inquiries Harvey Matthew Ovenden, 27, was charged with three offences including: dangerous driving occasioning death - drive manner dangerous; cause bodily harm by wilful neglect, in charge of motor vehicle; and negligent driving (occasioning death).
In Armidale Local Court on Monday, November 13, Magistrate Mark Richardson continued Ovenden's bail.
He has not been required to enter pleas.
He was excused from attending when the matter is next in court on February 7, 2024.
READ ALSO:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.