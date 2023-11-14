Travellers on the Hunter Valley rail network will have to catch a bus part of the way with upcoming maintenance works set to disrupt the service.
Maintenance works are occurring between Kooragang and Turrawan on the main north line and as far as Ulan on the Ulan line.
The Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) will carry out maintenance on the Hunter Valley Network next week.
The shutdown is part of ARTC's annual maintenance program and will see workers completing 129 jobs, including track resurfacing and grinding, bridge upgrades and vegetation control to keep the network running safely and efficiently.
Track reconditioning works will be undertaken at Quirindi and Muswellbrook and will involve excavating the ground beneath the rails and replacing it with new earthworks and ballast, ensuring the track continues to support heavy loads.
Across the four days, ARTC's engineers and track staff will be working continuously, including throughout the night.
Motorists may experience short delays due to crossing works or adjacent corridor works and are being asked to be patient.
This will include detours at level crossings which will be closed at Henry Street in Quirindi and Kelly Street in Scone.
ARTC Acting Group Executive Hunter Valley Clinton Crump said the program of works will ensure the network continues to operate at its best.
"Regular maintenance ensures that the Hunter Valley network provides its vital role in various supply chains supporting the economy, as well as keeping our customers, staff, and the community safe," he said.
Alternative bus services will be provided for impacted train passenger services, and details and schedules can be found at the Transport NSW website.
"We thank the community for its support and patience while these essential works are taking place," Mr Crump said.
