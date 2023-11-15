Early works on the new Tamworth Mental Health Unit have been completed, but there's still nearly two years to go before the freshly-built parking spots at the hospital fulfil their design purpose.
Responding to enquiries from the Leader, the state government said its getting ready for the unit's next steps after recently finishing the construction of 125 new car parking spaces across the hospital campus.
"A competitive tender process for the main works contract is currently under way and tenders are being assessed," a NSW Health Infrastructure spokesperson said.
"The contractor will be determined once this process is complete, with construction work due to begin soon after."
The spokesperson did not respond to questions asking if the project will keep the government's promise in August to start main construction works by the end of 2023, nor whether early works were completed within budget.
Instead, the spokesperson said works on the main unit are expected to have a "minimal" impact on Tamworth hospital's normal operations and are still on track to be completed in 2025.
Last year it was unveiled the new 37-bed facility carries a total budget of $56.2 million, though once the tender process is completed the project's actual price tag will come into view.
Located closer to Tamworth hospital's Acute Services Building, the new Tamworth Mental Health Unit will replace the existing 25-bed Banksia Unit, providing 37 beds for adults, older people and adolescents.
"Hunter New England Local Health District is working closely with hospital staff, including those within the existing Banksia Unit, to ensure a smooth transition to the new facility," the Health Infrastructure spokesperson said.
The new unit came about as a result of an extensive campaign by the Tamworth Mental Health Carers' Support Group, who fought for more than five years for an updated mental health unit and have helped to design the new centre.
In addition, NSW Health says it is working to ensure the cultural knowledge of Tamworth's Indigenous peoples is valued as part of the design and building of the new facility.
"The schematic and detailed designs for the unit were completed after extensive consultation with staff, consumers, carers, community members and the local Aboriginal community," the spokesperson said.
The Tamworth Mental Health Unit at Tamworth hospital is being delivered as part of the NSW Government's $700 million Statewide Mental Health Infrastructure Program.
