NSW Health Infrastructure staff are set to meet locals in Tamworth on Monday for feedback on the new Banksia Mental Health Unit plans.
The community pop-up session will allow Tamworth residents to have their say on the new $56.2 million plan for the Banksia unit at Tamworth hospital.
The plans for the 37-bed facility were unveiled in mid-December with services for children, adolescent, adults and elderly patients from across Tamworth, and the New England and North West.
The new unit - which was funded by the government after a long campaign from the Tamworth Mental Health Carers Support Group - will be built on the existing Banksia site, at the Tamworth hospital, adjacent to the emergency department.
The support group fought for more than five years for an updated new mental health unit and has helped to design the new centre.
READ ALSO:
Health Infrastructure staff will be on hand to meet locals in the Tamworth Square Shopping Centre, near Kmart, between 3-5pm on Monday, January 23.
The new state-of-the-art centre will take several years before it is built and opened, and while no official timeline has been released, site works will begin in early 2023.
The new Banksia will include a wing of eight beds for elderly patients; a pod with 20 beds for adults, and five beds for adults in a high-acuity zone; child and adolescent community mental health services; as well as four adolescent inpatient beds.
NSW Health said an Arts in Health Working Group has also been formed to ensure "the arts are appropriately reflected" in the new unit.
"At the same time, Connecting with Country meetings are underway to ensure the cultural knowledge of Aboriginal people is valued and respected as part of the design and building of the new facility," a project statement said.
"The Arts in Health Working Group comprises a mixture of health staff, community members, carers and consumers, meeting regularly to share ideas and provide advice.
"It's been proven that exposure to the arts has a profoundly beneficial impact, improving patient health and wellbeing. It also supports a positive working environment for staff.
"The rich culture of the Kamilaroi and Gomeroi peoples will be considered as part of the creative aspects of the building."
To view the plans, visit www.hneinfra.health.nsw.gov.au/projects/banksia
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.