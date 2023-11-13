The 2023 Tamworth Lions Club Giant Book Sale certainly lived up to it's name, with record sales and record numbers of books walking out the door.
Book sale committee chair Greg Clark said it was "terrific" to see so many people still buying books, in an age when the use of audio books was on the rise.
"This year's sale produced a fantastic result," Mr Clark said.
"The sale itself made in excess of $60,000, and once Tamworth Lions Club adds in all the funds raised through our additional fundraising activities, the club expects to have about $100,000 to share between a number of local charities and organisations."
Among those to receive donations from Tamworth Lions Club will be Friends of Nioka, the Tamworth Parkinson's Support Group, the Tamworth Pipe and Brass Bands, and the Brain Foundation.
Mr Clark said while about a third of this year's donated books did not sell, they "would not be sent to landfill". Instead, the most "tatty" ones would be recycled with the remainder stored as a start for next year's sale.
"Tamworth residents were again very generous with their book donations, and we also received book donations from Gunnedah, Scone and Old Bar," Mr Clark said.
When the sale opened on Saturday, November 4, Mr Clark said volunteers arrived to find about 100 people who had been lined up, waiting for an hour to get into the pavilion.
"That first day was so busy - you could hardly move as it was shoulder-to-shoulder inside," Mr Clark said.
"The sale has such a good reputation for the quality of books on offer, and the layout of the sale site, that this year we had people - that I know off - come from Port Macquarie, Armidale, Scone and Gunnedah to buy books.
"After more than 20 years of holding these sales, we expected interest to start falling but it shows no sign of dropping off."
The book sale closed on Sunday, November 12.
Aside from books, the sale offered records, CDs and puzzles.
Mr Clark said the club appreciated Harness Racing Australia donating the use of the Tamworth Paceway pavilion for the sale.
