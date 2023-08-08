The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

An artist's impression of Banksia reveals how it will be used

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
August 9 2023 - 7:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE LATEST designs have been unveiled for the Banksia Mental Health Unit, and confirm it will be a facility that meets community expectations, for the most part.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.