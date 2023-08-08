THE LATEST designs have been unveiled for the Banksia Mental Health Unit, and confirm it will be a facility that meets community expectations, for the most part.
Tamworth Mental Health Carers Support Group coordinator Diane Wyatt wanted a separate door for Child and Adolescent Community Mental Health Services, but was told it would delay building and cost too much money.
Mrs Wyatt said a different entrance for young people might make the process of visiting the mental health unit a bit less daunting.
Despite that, the woman who helped start the petition to get the facility upgraded is "pretty happy" with the way it's shaping up.
READ ALSO:
The new mental health unit will provide services for children, adolescents, adults and older people.
It will include four adolescent inpatient beds, a 20-bed adult area, as well as five adult high-acuity beds, eight-bed older persons' area, and Child and Adolescent Community Mental Health Services.
Early works for the project are underway, including new car parking which will create an extra 44 public car parking spaces across the hospital campus.
Main construction works are expected to start later this year and the new building is scheduled to open by 2025.
The adolescent beds are a particularly great outcome, Mrs Wyatt said.
"I just think it's gonna be really good for the community and surrounding areas," she said.
"I'll be just glad when it's finally started and completed."
A community information session will be held on Wednesday, August 9 at Tamworth hospital from 11am to 1pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.