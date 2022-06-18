Hopes are high among Tamworth mental health advocates that the state government will finally commit to provide children's services in the city, this week.
The state has committed to spend tens of millions rebuilding the Banksia Mental Health Unit, outside Tamworth hospital. But the unit is currently slated not to include any designated beds or services for children.
Tamworth Mental Health Carers' Group member Di Wyatt believes that could also change, in Tuesday's NSW state budget.
"I have high hopes of it being announced after the budget that we will get what he have been waiting for for five years, and that is option four for our new Banksia," she said.
The state drew up plans including a specialist Child and Adolescents Unit, plus a Child and Adolescents Safeguard Team, in 2021.
Getting a commitment - and funding - for children's beds in the unit would "just mean a terrible lot" to people, she said.
"I think it's going to mean a lot to the community,"
"I think that a lot of people in the community are going to be so happy with it. That their kids finally can stay in Tamworth and not have to be sent down to Newcastle."
The upgrade of the Banksia Mental Health Unit was an election commitment before the 2019 election.
