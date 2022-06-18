The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Hopes high among Tamworth's mental health advocates for Banksia fix, at last

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
June 18 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HOPES HIGH: Di Wyatt is hopeful the state government will commit to children's beds in the new Banksia Mental Health Unit. Photo: Peter Hardin

Hopes are high among Tamworth mental health advocates that the state government will finally commit to provide children's services in the city, this week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.