A WOMAN who was behind the wheel of a ute when it rolled and killed her passenger has faced court for the first time since the crash.
Valerie Lombo fronted Armidale Local Court this week facing two charges stemming from a fatal crash in Tingha on September 9, 2023.
The 53-year-old is accused of dangerous driving occasioning death; and negligent driving occasioning death.
Lombo was not required to enter pleas to the charges when she appeared before magistrate Mark Richardson on Monday, October 30.
READ ALSO:
Magistrate Richardson adjourned the matter until February 2024, and excused Lombo from appearing if she is legally represented.
The 53-year-old was charged by specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit in the wake of the fatality in September.
At about 4pm on September 9, emergency services rushed to Grove Road, following reports a ute had left the road and rolled a number of times, before coming to a rest on its roof.
Lombo, who was behind the wheel, managed to free herself from the vehicle.
NSW Ambulance paramedics attended the scene, but a 55-year-old male passenger tragically died.
Lombo was taken to hospital for mandatory testing.
She has been suspended from driving since the charges were laid in September.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.