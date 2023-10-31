Whether it's a night under the stars at a woolshed, or indulging in a gourmet farm-to-table feast, the possibilities for agritourism across the Liverpool Plains are endless.
The Plains Inc, Destination Country, and Outback NSW are partnering to host the first networking event of its kind at Springfield Woolshed on Monday, November 6.
The event will be an opportunity for local farmers and businesses to learn about and discuss how they can implement agritourism in the Liverpool Plains region.
Agritourism is the involvement of any agriculture-based operation or activity that brings tourists from the big cities or surrounding areas to a farm or regional business.
READ ALSO:
Rose Wright, the founder and director of Regionality Australia, said agritourism provides the chance for farmers to diversify their income.
"It is a really important segment to develop because farmers can use agritourism in a couple of ways to build and leverage their farm businesses," she said.
"It can be something like seasonal camping in a really beautiful part of the farm; it could be doing tours of the property during certain periods of the year when it fits in around farming.
"We take for granted the simple things that we enjoy in regional areas, like big open skies and light pollution at night, and actually being able to see the stars, and smell the landscape, and taste produce."
The Plains Inc. publicity officer Neive Roebuck said agritourism in Australia is expected to reach $5.6 billion by 2030.
"In France, Spain, and Italy, agritourism is thriving over there and a lot of people are interested in agritourism across Australia," she said.
As the ongoing effects of climate change and extreme weather conditions, such as bushfires and droughts, continue to impact regional communities, agritourism could become the new lifeblood for the North West area; helping farmers sew the seeds of prosperity for future generations.
But Ms Wright said it's not just about the potential profits.
"It's an opportunity to tell a story and educate people who live in the cities or in coastal areas. It's also a really good opportunity to build, you know, mental resilience by interacting when times get tough for farmers," she said.
"But being able to interact with other people and talk about farming in all seasons and all climatic conditions it allows them to share, educate, and feel valued."
Tickets for the Agritourism Forum can be purchased for $80 via theplains.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.