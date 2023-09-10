A 55-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle accident in Grove Road, Tingha, about 35 kilometres South of Inverell.
The man was riding in a ute being driven by a 53-year-old woman when the vehicle left the road and rolled over a number of times before coming to rest on its roof, according to a statement from NSW Police.
The woman managed to free herself from the wreckage and called emergency services at about 4pm on Saturday, September 9.
Emergency services pronounced the male passenger dead at the scene and took the driver to hospital for treatment and mandatory testing.
Officers from New England Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Police are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or sending a tip to https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
