EMERGENCY SERVICE crews have responded to more than a dozen calls in one day about deliberately lit fires near a community centre.
Between 1pm and 11pm on Monday, October 23, crews responded to 18 reports of blazes at the Tamworth Regional Youth Centre (Youthie) on Quinn Street, West Tamworth.
Crews from the South Tamworth NSW Fire and Rescue brigade attended the scene to extinguish the blazes.
At about 8pm, officers attached to the Oxley Police District were at the scene when a projectile was allegedly thrown at their vehicle.
A teenager was allegedly seen running from the area to a nearby group at the youth centre.
Officers homed in on the group and arrested a 13-year-old girl.
She was taken to Tamworth Police Station and charged with two counts of intentionally cause fire and be reckless as to its spread; and throw missile at police officer executing duty no actual bodily harm.
The girl is expected to front court in November.
Investigations into the fires are continuing.
