POLICE haven't ruled anything out as they try and piece together what transpired when a man was stabbed during an early morning brawl in West Tamworth.
Officers are investigating several lines of inquiry after a man was stabbed in the back on Warral Road, at about 3:55am on Monday, October 23.
Oxley Police District Superintendent Bruce Grassick told the Leader specialist criminal investigators and forensic squads had been deployed to help Oxley officers examine the scene.
"We can't rule anything out at this point in time," Superintendent Grassick said.
Emergency services were called to Warral Road just before 4am following reports of a stabbing.
Police officers were told a man was involved in a physical fight with four other men before he was stabbed in the back.
He also received several cuts to his body, and was taken to Tamworth hospital in a stable condition.
Superintendent Grassick said officers cordoned off the area and canvassed the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
He said police were pursuing some lines of inquiry which should help alleviate public concerns about safety.
"We just need to get on top of that," Superintendent Grassick said.
"With the assistance of the public we will be able to do that."
He said police believe what transpired may have played out "over a distance", and officers were continuing to review CCTV from the area.
Superintendent Grassick said police were appealing to anyone who may have been on Cossa Street or Warral Road between 3am and 3:55am on Monday morning.
Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to contact Tamworth Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
