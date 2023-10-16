The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Good News

Tamworth High's Breakfast Club is focused on student support and wellbeing

By Emma Downey
October 16 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Many students at Tamworth High School meet three times a week for the school's Breakfast Club, but unlike the classic 1980s movie of the same name these sessions have nothing to do with detention and everything to do with student support, wellbeing and nutrition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.