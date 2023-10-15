The Northern Daily Leader
University of Newcastle alumni recognition for former Tamworth student

By Newsroom
October 16 2023 - 6:30am
Former Peel High graduate and Gamilaroi woman Karlie Noon was presented with the Indigenous Alumni Award at the 2023 University of Newcastle Alumni Excellence Awards held in Newcastle on the evening of Thursday, October 12.

