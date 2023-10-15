Former Peel High graduate and Gamilaroi woman Karlie Noon was presented with the Indigenous Alumni Award at the 2023 University of Newcastle Alumni Excellence Awards held in Newcastle on the evening of Thursday, October 12.
The University of Newcastle Alumni Excellence Awards celebrate accomplishments in exceptional leadership, innovation, and outstanding community contributions.
University of Newcastle vice chancellor Professor Alex Zelinsky said more than 171,000 graduates across 153 countries create the university's alumni network, and the awards were an opportunity to shine a light on diverse and dynamic leaders who had made a profound impact in their fields.
As the first Indigenous person to achieve a dual degree in mathematics and science from the University of Newcastle, Ms Noon's passion for exploration and discovery exploded at an early age.
Ms Noon, who is now a PhD candidate and Indigenous Research Associate at the Australian National University, completed a Bachelor of Mathematics/Bachelor of Science in 2006 at the University of Newcastle.
A passionate STEM communicator, with a particular focus on increasing diversity, Ms Noon is committed to sharing Indigenous knowledge which long pre-dates the same discoveries in science.
Her journey in science communication started through her participation in the SMART program and the Science and Engineering Challenge at the University of Newcastle.
"The skills I learned from the University of Newcastle have allowed me to be able to get this far. They showed me anyone can really do what they want, it doesn't matter what your background is," Ms Noon said.
Today Ms Noon is a strong advocate for Indigenous knowledge - and exploring how this traditional knowledge and Western science can work together to bring new levels of understanding.
"Considering Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People all have the oldest continuous culture we know of, there is a lot of atmospherical and physical accuracy embedded within our stories and our culture," she said.
Collaborating with Indigenous astronomer researcher Duane Hamacher, Ms Noon has explored how moon halos were used in traditional Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture as weather predictors.
"A moon halo is where a light ring forms around the full moon, and I was able to use my knowledge in physics to be able to show those stories accurately reflect what is happening in the atmosphere and can successfully be used to predict stormy weather," she said.
Ms Noon's work has been widely recognised. She was named a finalist for the 3M Eureka Prize (2019), nominated for ACT Young Australian of the Year (2019), and was a finalist for the Women of the Future Award (2017).
In 2020, she became the inaugural Astronomy Ambassador of the Sydney Observatory, a prestigious recognition of her passion for advocacy and impact.
An advocate for STEM, Ms Noon regularly appears on SBS, ABC, and Australia's Science Channel, sparking curiosity across the nation.
Ms Noon has become an influential figure, particularly in empowering Indigenous youth by delivering motivational talks and workshops in Indigenous communities and encouraging students to embrace their cultural identity while pursuing their dreams.
She has also emerged as a role model for young women aspiring to chart their course in the field of science.
Through sharing her personal journey and experiences, she has dismantled stereotypes and encouraged young girls to pursue their passion.
A pioneer, skilfully navigating the intersection of tradition, innovation, science, and culture, Ms Noon hopes to be able to share the knowledge she gathers to inspire others with the beauty of the world that we share.
"I hope that I can show people how important our role is, here under the beautiful sky we have, and show everyone that this place is something really to treasure," she said.
